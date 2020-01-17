New Belforest Elementary School principal announced

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Construction on one of Baldwin County’s newest schools is well underway along County Road 64 in Daphne’s Belforest community.

Belforest Elementary School will he located at County Road 64 and County Road 54 East, just east of Highway 181.

On Thursday night the school’s new principal announced his new job on Facebook. Jonathan D. Ellis, who currently serves as the principal at Daphne Elementary School, announced his new plans on the school’s Facebook page. We’ve added his post below.

My service years at DES have been the best years of my life. Many of you know that because over the years you have shared in my personal and professional struggles and celebrations. I am so grateful to have been on this journey with you. I have learned more than you can imagine, and I have been humbled by many of our conversations and accomplishments.

As a dad of two DES students, and the principal of serving 5,600 children and their families over eight years in Daphne, I have seen a “something” about DES that was difficult to put into words. That “something” is captured in the eyes and hearts of children and families the first time they walk into our main hallway. In the hallway, people always comment on the floors, or “this is like my school when I was young,” or the color on the walls. But I think that “something” is a feeling, and that feeling is the feeling of home. That “something” is the essence of the DES family- past, present, and future.

I have spent a lot of time the past 4 months thinking about a revision to my mission statement, “Serve. Inspire. Shepherd. Grow.” That revision was in the background of my thoughts a couple of weeks ago when this new year began, and I felt called to a new chapter in life.

The principal position at Belforest will bring a tremendous amount of challenges and rewards. Obviously, I have a lot of mixed emotions, but in thinking of my mission statement, I had a mini paradigm shift. I’m not leaving the Daphne family, but helping grow the Daphne family. There’s a lot of creative excitement right now in Daphne, and I want to be right in the middle of it.

There is a culture of empowerment established at DES, and the teachers and faculty are committed to continuing the journey of excellence in academics, diverse learning opportunities for children, and leadership for our kids. They are in more than capable hands.

I want to thank the kids, teachers, staff, and parents of our DES family for making it a great place to love, learn, and lead.

In service,

Jonathan D. Ellis

Principal