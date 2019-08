BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – New trucks are now part of the fleet for the Baldwin County Sheriffs Office.

The patrol trucks will allow deputies to access more difficult areas in the county. The new trucks were announced earlier this month.

We’re also told these trucks will offer more assistance after hurricanes. Not only will they be used to help pull debris from the roads, but the trucks will be able to gain access to certain areas much easier.