New Airbus COO responds to controversial comments

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Airbus’ second in command was in Mobile Wednesday, to see how operations are running. He also defended his company, after the President made some controversial comments criticizing Airbus.

Michael Schoellhorn took over as Chief Operating Officer back in February.

“I’m very pleased with what I’ve seen,” he said after touring Mobile’s production facility.

He says he’s encouraged by the company’s growth. Airbus in Mobile is home to about 1200 employees, and they’re hiring nearly 400 more with the A220 final assembly line by the end of the year.

“That is clearly seen and Mobile is getting more and more known,” said Schoellhorn.

Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump reportedly took aim at Airbus.

NBC News reports the President met with the heads of major US airlines, criticizing Delta Airlines for spending billions to buy planes that were made in Mobile. The President labeled them not American, and characterized the company as “European” Airbus.

Schoellhorn debates those comments.

“They’re clearly American, they’re made in the US. First of all, let me start maybe with the bigger picture, if you look it up, procurement volume, 40% of every of our planes has American content,” said Schoellhorn.

Airbus is looking for good people in many different fields, including assembly and production, that they hope to hire by the end of the year.