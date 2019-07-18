Netflix to raise prices in August

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Netflix streaming service sent the following email to customers on July 18, 2019.

We hope you have been enjoying your Netflix membership. We are writing to let you know about an upcoming change.

Your price is increasing to $12.99 per month after Monday, August 19th 2019.

Why? We’re hard at work improving Netflix so that you can have even more great TV shows and movies to enjoy.

Here’s to watching what you want, when you want, where you want…

We’re here to help if you need it. Visit the Help Center for more info or contact us.

–The Netflix Team