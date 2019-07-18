Netflix to raise prices in August

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Netflix streaming service sent the following email to customers on July 18, 2019.
We hope you have been enjoying your Netflix membership. We are writing to let you know about an upcoming change.
Your price is increasing to $12.99 per month after Monday, August 19th 2019.
Why? We’re hard at work improving Netflix so that you can have even more great TV shows and movies to enjoy.
Here’s to watching what you want, when you want, where you want…–The Netflix Team
We’re here to help if you need it. Visit the Help Center for more info or contact us.
The cheapest plan for Netflix is now $9 a month. A premium plan will be $16 a month.
Netflix is raising its U.S. prices by 13 to 18 percent, its biggest increase since the company launched its video streaming service 12 years ago.
This marks the fourth time that Netflix has raised its U.S. prices; the last hike came in late 2017. But this is the first time that higher prices will hit all 58 million U.S. subscribers, the number Netflix reported at the end of September.The Associated Press