Nestor inches closer to the Florida Panhandle

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Nestor is expected to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle later this morning. During the early stages of the overnight, Nestor brought showers and a few showers to the News 5 viewing area. The rain is expected to clear out by the late morning hours.

A few stray showers and clouds are expected to stick around throughout the majority of the day. For the most part, we should be dry. As we get closer to sunset, the sun will begin to peak its way out. You can expect temperatures in the low 60’s tonight and heat up to the low 80’s on Sunday with a beautiful, sunny forecast.

We are keeping our eye on possible severe weather for Monday that could bring strong winds, heavy rainfall and a few isolated tornadoes to our area. Make sure you stay weather aware as that next front could bring hazardous weather.

After the front passes, it will leave behind temperatures in the low 50’s Tuesday night and temperatures in the low to mid 70’s throughout Friday. We are looking out at yet another wave of showers on Friday.