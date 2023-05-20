SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The man who barricaded himself inside his home in Saraland and is accused of causing an hours-long standoff is getting mentally evaluated before going to Mobile Metro Jail, according to a release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The Saraland Police Department and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office went to a home on McKeough Avenue and Cleveland Road Friday night to serve a probate order for Christopher Cavette.

When officers and deputies got to the home, investigators say Cavette began shooting toward law enforcement which caused them to shoot back and even throw tear gas.

WKRG News 5 went back to the house where officers and deputies negotiated for Cavette to come out. The windows on the house were boarded up from being shattered and the door was knocked down.

Neighbors on Cleveland Road say they heard several gunshots Friday night.

“I don’t know if he was shooting a shotgun or was something much louder,” said neighbor Lon Andrews. “And the police shot several things in there. We were just we were we were scared. We didn’t want him to get hurt. And we sure didn’t want an officer to get hurt.”

Andrews said he knew something was wrong when he heard officers fire shots back in the home.

“We were just we were we were scared,” explained Andrews. “We didn’t want him to get hurt. And we sure didn’t want an officer to get hurt.”

Another neighbor who lives across the street from the house was trying to go home, but he was blocked off. He said that he knows Cavette.

“Well, most of the time, he was kind of a quiet demeanor,” said Leland Porter. “I do remember on one occasion that when he had gotten a puppy that had two of my grandchildren here, and he brought the puppy over to my grandchildren for them to see the puppy. And so I do remember that that was a good interaction.”

Even though Porter had one interaction with Cavette, he said he’s seen issues at the house before.

“We suspected there could be an issue across the street,” said Porter. “Because there had been some problems previously. But we knew it was serious. With all this, we saw that all the streets were blocked off, and we were not able to get to our home.”

After deploying tear gas and hours of negotiations, Cavette eventually came out of his home, and deputies took him into custody around 10:45 p.m.

“We’ve deployed an enormous amount of gas in order to flush him out,” said Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch. “I’ve never seen anyone to take this amount of gas, you know, without any kind of protection.”

Both Porter and Andrews said they’re glad that no one was injured from the stand-off on Friday night.

According to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office, Cavette’s charges will be listed after his mental evaluation.