Neighbors react to violent Irvington murder

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was beaten to death on Thursday in her own bed.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Kern who was still at the house in Irvington when deputies arrived. Neighbors said this wasn’t the first instance of violence involving the couple.

People living in the area told News 5 they’ve seen and heard several fights between the couple, but they never expected the scene they woke up to on Thursday morning.

Wallace McGallagher lives across the street from the house. He said, “I woke up at 5:15 this morning hearing the ambulance, the beep, beep, beep of an ambulance backing up.”

The sheriff’s office said deputies found Latasha Johnson laying in her bed, beaten to death by a baseball bat. Neighbors say the suspect, Christopher Kern, is also the father of one of Johnson’s children, and the two argued in the weeks leading up to the murder.

McGallagher said, “Him and her were walking down the road and he was yelling at her and screaming at her saying I kill people and I eat babies.”

Kern had been arrested for assault once in 2018. The next year, he was arrested for domestic violence. The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the house at least three times in 2019.

Neighbors say that’s a low number. McGallagher said, “We’ve called a couple of times. I know our other neighbors have called numerous times. I know we’ve been woken up three, four, five in the morning when they were out in the middle of this street right here just screaming and yelling, and you know, I called, so I think three times is an understatement.”

Deputies arrested Kern who was still at the house as sheriff’s office investigators arrived. McGallagher said, “I hope he gets the help he needs, but then again he never asked for help, and I don’t think he wanted help.”

