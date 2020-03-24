Neighbors create blessing table amid Coronavirus crisis

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, several stores have empty shelves, and many people have lost their income, but people still need to eat.

The message of the blessing table is to leave what you can and take what you need. It’s bringing Pinehurst neighbors together and making sure no one goes without supplies.

Lisa Moody’s husband saw a post on social media showing something called a blessing table. She said, “It was just a little table that had set up and it had a few little items on it, and it said free.”

She decided to set up one of her own. Moody said, “I put out I think 8 items.”

In a post on her neighborhood Facebook page, she invited her neighbors to get in on the giving. In just a few hours, blessings started piling up. She said, “Probably about 4:30 or 5:00 o’clock I started noticing that little extra cans started to pop up.”

She’s already seen firsthand how the table can help families. Moody said, “She was in need. Her husband had lost his job. She had lost her job and she had two kids, so she came by, left what she could, and took very little, but it was enough to make sure that her children had a meal yesterday.”

Moody told News 5, the table has become a blessing in more ways than one. She said, “From one end of our neighborhood to the other, you know, I don’t know all of these people, but to see them come together, you know that it’s something that God has put together.”

Moody plans on putting the table outside every day as long as there is a need.

