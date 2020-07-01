Neighbor speaks out after the FBI raided the home of the owner of 2 motels in Mobile

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Three locations all connected in a series of FBI raids Wednesday. Feds searched the Star Motel in Prichard, the Regency Inn in Tillman’s Corner, and a home on Legends Row in North Mobile County, where the man who owns those two motels lives.

We were told by the FBI that this was part of their enforcement action. Both of those motels and the home on Legends Row are wrapped up in the same investigation. This afternoon, News 5’s Amber Grigley spent some time at the home on Legends Row to hear from neighbors about this bizarre scene Wednesday morning.

“I’m just shocked and wish I knew what was going on,” said Frank Bergan.

A shocking sight to see as neighbor Bergan started his daily routine Wednesday morning.

“I opened the blinds in our dining room at 7:40 this morning. There was a black SUV and another black vehicle parked in the driveway,” said Bergan.

Bergan said at first he didn’t think much of it.

“They have friends come in at various times in the day and night,” said Bergan.

But this time, that wasn’t the case. Those unmarked vehicles were those of the FBI serving warrants to the person who lives at this home on Legend Row, who is also believed to be the owner of the Regency Inn in Tillman’s Corner and the Star Motel in Prichard.



“It was a husband and wife and they own a motel. I would say ‘Hi!’ to them as I was cutting the grass or taking a walk. Other than that, they were quiet and didn’t bother us,” said Bergan.

The FBI did not go into detail about what enforcement action they are taking. Whether they were executing search warrants or arrest warrants.

“I’m surprised. I never thought that something like this would happen in our neighborhood,” said Bergan.

While at the Star Motel in Prichard Wednesday afternoon, Grigley briefly spoke to the brother of the owner who said this was part of an investigation that he couldn’t speak on at this time.

The FBI said they were not able to give any further details.

