Need NYE plans in Northwest Florida? Here are some events planned for Tuesday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Here are a few events happening Tuesday to help kick off the New Year.

FIREWORKS

DOWNTOWN PENSACOLA: Fireworks will be shown in downtown Pensacola near Seville Tower at midnight. The event is free.

PENSACOLA BEACH: There will be a fireworks display along the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk at Quietwater Beach Tuesday starting at 11:59 p.m.

FORT WALTON BEACH: There will be a fireworks display Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the Boardwalk off Miracle Strip Parkway in Fort Walton Beach. You can check out restaurants with New Year’s Eve specials while you wait for the 8 p.m. fireworks.

DESTIN: The Haborwalk’s 5 Parties on the Habor event will feature fireworks at 8 p.m. and midnight.

FOOD AND DRINKS

*For events that require tickets, check out the establishments’ Facebook page for more information.

(FOR KIDS) Crabs: Crabs restaurant on Pensacola Beach will be hosting its version of a “ball drop” at noon instead of midnight for kids. The event for children will include cotton candy, mock tails, live entertainment, a photo booth and more.

Nick’s Boathouse: From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on NYE, Nick’s Boathouse, 455 W. Main St., will host a 3-course dinner menu with a complimentary champaign toasts and live music.

Perfect Plain: Perfect Plain Brewing Company, 50 E. Garden St., and Garden & Grain (its sister cocktail bar) will be hosting its Bouj Year’s Eve event from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. A ticket is required to attend the event. It includes drinks all night long at several themed bars including a champagne bar and a special one-night only Garden and Grain menu. Live entertainment is also included.

Seville Quarter: Seville Quarter’s 2020 New Year’s Eve Celebration will start at 7 p.m. at 130 E. Government St. The party will feature live entertainment including World Famous Rosie O’Grady’s Duelling Piano Show. In addition, Pensacola’s DJ Albert Lao will be playing high energy dance music in Phineas Phogg’s and out on the street. All guests will get party favors and enjoy a toast at Midnight, according to the event page on Facebook. This event requires a ticket.

Big Top Brewing Company: The Big Top Brewing Company brewery, 21 W. Romana St., will be hosting a NYE party with drink specials every hour on speciality cocktails and beer. It will also offer a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. There is no cover charge.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON: Harley’s Angels at Harley-Davidson of Pensacola, 3685 Pensacola Blvd., will have a free “bubbly bar” set up for both kids and adults. There will be champagne and sparking grape juice available. They’ll also hand out NYE party favors.

The District: From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., The District, 123 E. Government St., will be hosting a Masquerade Party at its Upstairs Lounge. A ticket is required and includes a special New Year’s Eve Party Package and champagne toast at midnight.

Hilton Pensacola Beach: At 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Hilton at Pensacola Beach, 12 Via De Luna Drive, will be offering a a free concert by Shazam Rocks for any hotel guests or those with reservations at H2O Grill and Bonsai Sushi Bar. You can party afterwards with a cash bar, dance floor, balloon drop, a midnight champagne toast and then watch the Pensacola Beach fireworks from the Hilton pool deck at midnight.

O’Riley Irish Pub: O’Riley’s in downtown, located at 321 S. Palafox St., will be have drink specials Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., as well as a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. There is no cover charge.

FLORA-BAMA: FLORA-BAMA’s Annual New Year’s Eve Bash starts Tuesday at 6 p.m. Tickets include live entertainment, food — including an all-you-can-eat dinner buffet from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and breakfast buffet from midnight to 2 a.m. AM — party savors, and a champagne toast at midnight.

Pensacola Symphony Orchestra: You can ring in the new year with the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra. It’s performance starts at 7 p.m.

