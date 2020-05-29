Necco Wafers returning to store shelves next month

(WKRG) — A classic candy is making a comeback.

Necco Wafers, one of the oldest brands in existence is heading back to shore selves, the Spangler candy company announced Thursday.

The flavored disc candy was created in 1847.

Spangler said it purchased the brand two years ago and has been working on its return.

The sweet treats should be available in June at major drug stores across the nation.

Spangler expects the candies to show up at other retailers in the following months.

