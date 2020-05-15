Nearly 27,000 Alabamians filed for unemployment last week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – New unemployment claims have leveled off somewhat in Alabama after a record 470,000 people applied for job loss benefits during the coronavirus outbreak. The Alabama Department of Labor reported that nearly 27,000 unemployment claims were filed last week. More than 17,800 of those claims are COVID-19 related. About 29,000 people filed the previous week. The numbers are well above normal unemployment levels in the state, but down from the start of the pandemic when as many as 100,000 claims were being filed weekly.

