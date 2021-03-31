Almost $182k worth of drugs found during Monroe County raid

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Agents with the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force arrested three men Tuesday night who were all booked on drug charges.

34-year-old Sylvester Marshall, 29-year-old Terrance Andree’s and 27-year-old Taderris Bivens were arrested in Monroeville. Officials discovered approximately 19 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle that was parked on Snowden Road. 255 grams of spice, 85 oxycodone pills and approximately 11.5 grams of cocaine were also found. Sheriff Tom Boatwright tells WKRG News 5 scales and a firearm were also discovered during the search.

Bivins is charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Andrew’s and Marshall are charged with two counts of Drug Trafficking and Possession of a Pistol by a Felon. Andrew is facing an additional charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The estimated value of the seized narcotics is $181,560.

