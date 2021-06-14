Navarre man charged in drowning death of infant girl

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:


NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A one-year-old child died Sunday evening after drowning at Navarre Beach, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office (SRCSO). 

Tracy Colton Potter, 29 of Navarre, is charged with negligent manslaughter in the death, deputies announced Monday morning. 

A media release from the SRCSO says deputies were dispatched around 7:15 p.m. Sunday to Grand Navarre Boulevard in regard to a missing child. 

Deputies and others searched the area for the child and found the infant girl deceased in a canal near the home. 

Detectives and crime scene investigators arrived to the scene to investigate. Based on the investigation, Potter, the father of the child, was arrested. 

Potter is being held in the Santa Rosa County jail. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories