Nationwide Schoology outage affecting Alabama schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Schoology, a program for online learning, went down Wednesday morning.

Schoology is down nationwide, the program is also used by other districts in Alabama.

Huntsville City Schools posted to Twitter Wednesday morning, “School districts across the country, including Huntsville City Schools, are experiencing outages related to Schoology. Schoology is working to resolve the nationwide outages as quickly as possible.”

As of 10:30 a.m. Schoology’s website said all systems were “operational.” We looked at the status history that indicated there was an outage earlier in the morning. That “partial service disruption” report indicated the outage took a little less than an hour to be resolved.

