National Weather Service confirms 7 tornadoes touched down Sunday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven small tornadoes briefly developed across Mississippi over the weekend, whipping up 105 mph winds and knocking out power for thousands of people. The agency said on Monday that it sent teams to assess the damage from storms that swept across the state on Sunday, impacting parts of Hinds, Attala, Choctaw, Oktibbeha, Newton, Neshoba, Kemper and Noxubee counties. The weather service hasn’t reported any injuries. The Clarion Ledger says about 2,850 Entergy customers were without power during the storm, and about 180 customers with another energy provider also lost power.
