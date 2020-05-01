National parks and museums reopen in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) – Beijing’s parks and museums including the ancient Forbidden City have reopened to the public after being closed for months by the coronavirus pandemic. The Forbidden City, past home to China’s emperors, is allowing just 5,000 visitors daily, down from 80,000. And parks are allowing people to visit at 30% of the usual capacity. Large-scale group activities remain on hold and visitors must book tickets in advance. Practices like temperature checks and social distancing remain in force. The change comes at the start of the five-day May 1 holiday and in advance of China’s rescheduled gathering of the National People’s Congress on May 22.

