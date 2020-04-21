National Guard at Crowne Health Care to survey building for cleaning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The National Guard has arrived at Crowne Health Care in Mobile.

CEO Bryan Jones said they were there to survey the building today and will come later this week to actually clean.

Late last week, Crowne Health Care said nine of its residents and one employee who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

﻿According to a statement from Crown Health Care, Saturday they confirmed 23 positive cases in the facility. 22 out of those 23 cases showed no symptoms and one is just experiencing mild symptoms.

In March, Crown Health Care reports they had 49 residents and 45 employees test positive for the virus.

One resident who previously tested positive for the virus has since tested negative. Two of their residents who were transferred to a hospital have now returned to the facility. Currently, sixteen of their residents are in the hospital.

At this time, two of their employees are in the hospital. One of those employees is in ICU. However, neither is on a ventilator.

