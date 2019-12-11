UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at NAS Corpus Christi

UPDATE (8:50 a.m.) — The lockdown has been lifted at NAS Corpus Christi. Gates have reopened but officials are asking people to stay clear of Building 8 CCAD.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX. (WKRG) — A lockdown is currently in place at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. According to the military base’s Facebook page, a suspect is in custody. The lockdown has not yet been lifted. It is not clear what happened earlier this morning.

