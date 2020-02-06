Nancy Pelosi says she prays for President Trump

During the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday, President Trump said he did not “like people who say ‘I pray for you’ when they know that that’s not so.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she prays for President Trump and reacted to the President’s comments saying: “I do I pray for him and I do so sincerely.”

