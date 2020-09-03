Nana and Omar falling apart, but the Atlantic remains very active

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Nana and Omar continue to weaken, but there are three other areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin.

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor three tropical disturbances near the west coast of Africa.

An area classifies as Invest 91L is undergoing some wind shear. The NHC gives this system a 40% chance of development over the next five days. Another tropical wave west of the Invest will move west-northwest into a more favorable. This system has a 70% chance of development. A third tropical wave will emerge off the African continent near the Cabo Verde Islands. That sysem will also have a chance of long-term development.

The increased tropical activity is no surprise. The peak of the hurricane season comes September 10th. The frequency of tropical cyclones in the Atlantic tends to decrease through October and November.