Naked man arrested for shooting at Foley gas station

by: Blake Brown

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Foley Police were called to a gas station Thursday night for reports of shots fired in the air by a nude man.

Officers arrived and found the nude subject. Wiley Edward Hall, Jr. was arrested and charged with public intoxication, menacing, discharge of a firearm in city limits and public lewdness. He was taken into custody without incident. A weapon was recovered from him, a shotgun.

Police say they have evidence that he did shoot the weapon into the air.  If you were present, please contact the Foley Police Department. 251-943-4431 and ask for Sgt. Chuck Sutherlin.

