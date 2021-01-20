Najee Harris to join Tide teammates at Senior Bowl

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) hurdles Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud (4) as he carries the ball for a long gain in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris appears set to join several of his teammates at the Senior Bowl.

The executive director of the Senior Bowl tweeted Wednesday morning that Najee was “jumping into the pre-draft process” and included a clip of the Doak Walker Award winner hurdling an Auburn defender.

Bama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and quarterback Mac Jones are among the other Tide players who have accepted invites to the Senior Bowl.

The game will be played Saturday, January 30 in Mobile.