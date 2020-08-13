NAACP tries to revive photo ID challenge

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund is asking a federal appeals court for a rehearing in its lawsuit challenging Alabama’s photo ID law as racially discriminatory.

In July, a three-judge panel of the appeals court issued a split decision that dismissed a lawsuit filed by minority voters challenging the law. The new petition filed asks for a rehearing by all the judges of the court. Voting rights advocates say the measures are aimed at suppressing voter turnout, but conservative states argue the protections are needed to ensure honest elections.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast