Mystics of Time: ‘Dragons shouldn’t break down this year’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Leaders with the Mystics of Time organization tell News 5 their famous dragons should not break down this year. The MOT parade is one of the most exciting parades, because of its fire-breathing dragons. However, the dragons, have a history of breaking down.

“Not this year,” said an MOT official who News 5 is not identifying because it’s a secret society.

Two out of three of the dragons are going to be powered with brand new John Deer tractors, so they should not break down.

The mama dragon, Vernadean, has also undergone a makeover. She is larger than before and even more colorful. She was shipped to New Orleans for improvements.

The MOT will roll their parade backward this year. It is being called “Backwards Through Time.” The street sweeper, fire truck, and police car will go first. The Father Time float will go last.

LATEST STORIES