Mystery mass logout has Facebook users wondering why

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Why did Facebook suddenly seem to log everyone out about 9pm central time Friday night? The topic was trending not only on the Facebook platform but Twitter too.

In what appears to be mass logout, users report having to log back into their accounts. Many users got the message “session expired.” The so-called mass log-out led not only to questions but immediate conspiracy theories as well.

MORE HEADLINES:

As the topic trended on Twitter, Facebook made no mention of it on their official handle. Some users were not only dumbfounded but complained they couldn’t log back in because they didn’t know their passwords.

One Louisiana law enforcement agency suggested that Facebook had been hacked and suggested changing your password.

It didn’t take long for the memes to take hold either.

DownDetector.com, a website where users can report issues with various websites and services, showed a spike in Facebook-related reports beginning around 8:40 p.m. CDT. 84% of the reports were log in related.

The real reason behind the mass logout is yet to be seen. This is a developing story we will continue to update. The issue also has not been addressed on the official Facebook Facebook page, which is yes, really a thing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories