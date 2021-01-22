MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Why did Facebook suddenly seem to log everyone out about 9pm central time Friday night? The topic was trending not only on the Facebook platform but Twitter too.
In what appears to be mass logout, users report having to log back into their accounts. Many users got the message “session expired.” The so-called mass log-out led not only to questions but immediate conspiracy theories as well.
- ECSO: Man charged with 19 counts of child pornography after K-9 sniffs out hidden laptop
- Mystery mass logout has Facebook users wondering why
- Jake Peavy, Mobile native and MLB All-Star celebrates life and legacy of Hank Aaron
- ASMS closing campus after first COVID-19 positive case
- Health and community leaders work to ease fears about vaccine in NW Florida
As the topic trended on Twitter, Facebook made no mention of it on their official handle. Some users were not only dumbfounded but complained they couldn’t log back in because they didn’t know their passwords.
One Louisiana law enforcement agency suggested that Facebook had been hacked and suggested changing your password.
It didn’t take long for the memes to take hold either.
DownDetector.com, a website where users can report issues with various websites and services, showed a spike in Facebook-related reports beginning around 8:40 p.m. CDT. 84% of the reports were log in related.
The real reason behind the mass logout is yet to be seen. This is a developing story we will continue to update. The issue also has not been addressed on the official Facebook Facebook page, which is yes, really a thing.