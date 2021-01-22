Mystery mass logout has Facebook users wondering why

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Why did Facebook suddenly seem to log everyone out about 9pm central time Friday night? The topic was trending not only on the Facebook platform but Twitter too.

So, why did Facebook just log everybody out all of a sudden? pic.twitter.com/G2kIjVeL18 — Brooks Golightly (@brooklynluv) January 23, 2021

In what appears to be mass logout, users report having to log back into their accounts. Many users got the message “session expired.” The so-called mass log-out led not only to questions but immediate conspiracy theories as well.

As the topic trended on Twitter, Facebook made no mention of it on their official handle. Some users were not only dumbfounded but complained they couldn’t log back in because they didn’t know their passwords.

why tf did facebook log me out , i dont remember my password pic.twitter.com/V44IYNN9uB — undead doll (@shroomieciide) January 23, 2021

One Louisiana law enforcement agency suggested that Facebook had been hacked and suggested changing your password.

It didn’t take long for the memes to take hold either.

DownDetector.com, a website where users can report issues with various websites and services, showed a spike in Facebook-related reports beginning around 8:40 p.m. CDT. 84% of the reports were log in related.

The real reason behind the mass logout is yet to be seen. This is a developing story we will continue to update. The issue also has not been addressed on the official Facebook Facebook page, which is yes, really a thing.