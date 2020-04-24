‘My rights have been violated,’ Prichard Councilman speaks out after being detained for being out past the city’s curfew

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Councilman Lorenzo Martin was detained for breaking the city’s dusk to dawn curfew. Now that pictures emerged showing him in handcuffs and being placed in a police car, he’s come forward saying the mayor had no power to issue a curfew in the first place and that his rights have been violated.

“He asked me to put my car in park and to get out. And I got out and then he asked me to put my hand on the car and he asked me to put my hands behind my back and he cuffed me and put me in the back of the car,” said Martin.

Martin said he was heading home after taking his father some food Sunday night when he was pulled over by Prichard Police for being out past curfew.

“The officer pulled me over under the respect of a curfew I guess being executively done by the mayor which the mayor doesn’t have that executive power to do,” Martin said.

Martin said the mayor never got the curfew approved by the council before putting it in place.

But at a special-called council meeting held on March 19, that News 5’s Amber Grigley attended, to discuss a resolution to implement coronavirus preparedness measures, the resolution states the mayor does have the authority to make that call.

Section 10 reads in part: “the mayor is authorized as necessary to issue orders to prohibit citizen access to designated city properties and impose curfews…”

That resolution was signed and approved by the mayor and council president. It was then adopted on March 29.

On April 5, Mayor Jimmie Gardner imposed the curfew from dusk to dawn. Amber Grigley even interviewed Mayor Gardner days later about the curfew and how the city will enforce it.

“If the citizens respond in an appropriate way then there will be no need to arrest anyone or do any other enforcement other than to say, ‘this is the curfew and this is the standard you need to follow,” Mayor Gardner said.

Martin said his rights were violated Sunday night by being detained. But Prichard Police Chief Walter Knight said otherwise.

“The officers came into contact with him several times through that weekend. They just followed their guidelines and protocols that they should have like dealing with any other citizen,” Knight said.



Martin asked Mayor Gardner to present the council with a resolution that is suitable for the citizens by close of business on Thursday. Martin has not heard from the mayor. The council will have a special-called meeting on Tuesday at 11 am.

