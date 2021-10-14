Music City Hit-Makers with the Mobile Symphony Orchestra is tonight at the Saenger

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Music City Hit-Makers has been rescheduled for Oct. 14, 2021 due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The Music City Hit-Makers will join Mobile Symphony Orchestra tonight for a thrilling evening of country and symphonic music. These award-winning songwriters, Hillary Lindsey, Cary Barlowe and Brett James offer acoustic performances of songs they wrote for Nashville’s most notable stars – re-imagined for symphony. “The SongsTheir Stories, A Symphony” is part story telling, part comedy – and mostly, unforgettable acoustic symphonic performances of hit songs.

WKRG News 5’s Bill Riales sat down with singer-songwriter Brett James for a preview of some of the music you’ll hear.

Tickets at available at mobilesymphony.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories