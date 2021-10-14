Music City Hit-Makers with the Mobile Symphony Orchestra is tonight at the Saenger

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Music City Hit-Makers has been rescheduled for Oct. 14, 2021 due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The Music City Hit-Makers will join Mobile Symphony Orchestra tonight for a thrilling evening of country and symphonic music. These award-winning songwriters, Hillary Lindsey, Cary Barlowe and Brett James offer acoustic performances of songs they wrote for Nashville’s most notable stars – re-imagined for symphony. “The Songs, Their Stories, A Symphony” is part story telling, part comedy – and mostly, unforgettable acoustic symphonic performances of hit songs.

WKRG News 5’s Bill Riales sat down with singer-songwriter Brett James for a preview of some of the music you’ll hear.

Tickets at available at mobilesymphony.org