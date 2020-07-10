Murder warrant issued for husband of Monroe County woman found buried in grave

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright tells News 5 Stephanie Rivers Simpson’s husband, Joshua Simpson, has been served warrant for murder as of Friday afternoon.
Simpson’s body was discovered Wednesday night in a shallow grave south of Beatrice. News 5 obtained court documents showing she filed a protection order against her husband on June 30th, alleging abuse.
She was reported missing by family members on July 3rd.
