Murder warrant issued for husband of Monroe County woman found buried in grave

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright tells News 5 Stephanie Rivers Simpson’s husband, Joshua Simpson, has been served warrant for murder as of Friday afternoon.

Simpson’s body was discovered Wednesday night in a shallow grave south of Beatrice. News 5 obtained court documents showing she filed a protection order against her husband on June 30th, alleging abuse.

She was reported missing by family members on July 3rd.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories