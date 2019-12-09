Tim Fletcher murder suspects’ hearing postponed until January

CAMDEN, Ala. (WKRG) – Marlon Mendenhall and Maurice Powell won’t be back in a courtroom until next year, according to District Attorney Michael Jackson.

The two suspects are accused of shooting and killing Tim Fletcher while he rode his motorcycle near Pine Hill earlier this year.

News 5 has learned both suspects have been granted a continuance until January. We will continue to follow this story and bring you any new developments in the case.

