Murder suspect released from jail due to clerical error

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A murder suspect was released from jail by mistake this week. Nathaniel Sebastian is awaiting trial for the murder of his mother in 2017.

Sebastian was given a $250,000 bond with a $12,500 cash component following his arrest. A mistake in the system showed a reduced bond of $100,000, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Sebastian made that bond Wednesday and was released from jail.

The mistake was quickly realized and Sebastian was taken back into custody on Thursday. He is being held on the original bond set.

The District Attorney’s Office is still investigating how the mistake showing a reduced bond for Sebastian was made.

Sebastian had a mental competency hearing two weeks ago. It was determined he is competent to stand trial. A trial date has not yet been set.

