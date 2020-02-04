Murder suspect out on bond captured after evading arrest for three months

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile murder suspect who was out of jail on bond but failed to show up for court, was taken into custody Monday night. Darren Sykes, 36, had been on the run for nearly three months. Sykes is awaiting trial for the murder of Kenjuan Dailey, 28, who was shot to death on Ghent Street in 2016.

Sykes was out of jail on a $75,000 bond posted by World Wide Bail Bonds. He failed to show up to court on November 13, 2019, for a hearing in the murder case. A judge revoked his bond and issued a warrant for his arrest.

On Monday night Sykes was booked into Mobile Metro Jail. World Wide Bail Bonds confirms Sykes was arrested by a bounty hunter, but details of his arrest were not immediately available.

Sykes is scheduled to have a bench trial for the murder charge on March 23, according to court records.

