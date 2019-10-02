Murder conviction upheld for woman who put a newborn baby in trash bag

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The First District Court of Appeal has upheld a first-degree murder conviction of a woman who put her newborn baby in a trash bag shortly after he or she was born.

State Attorney Bill Eddins announced through a media release Tonisha Lache Crowell’s conviction was upheld by the appellate court Wednesday.

Crowell, according to the release, was convicted in a jury trial in Okaloosa County. A jury convicted her of murder after the state alleged Crowell cut her baby’s umbilical cord after having it in her own home; placed him or her in a trash bag with garbage in it; and then put the baby outside in 40-degree weather, the release says.

Crowell went to the hospital and hospital staff alerted law enforcement. Paramedics found the baby, but he or she eventually died at the hospital.

Crowell later admitted to the act, according to the release. Crowell was sentenced to life in prison in May 2018.