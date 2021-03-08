Multiple VFD called to help with out of control Stapleton fire

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County house is a total loss after a fire grows out of control in the Stapleton community.

Multiple volunteer fire departments in Baldwin County answered the call after a pile of burning debris spread to include a shed and then a house.

The abandoned house burned to the ground. The fire spreading into the woods before water arriving by truck doused the flames.

Fire officials say conditions are ripe for wildfires and advise folks to not burn until conditions improve.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management annual burn ban takes effect April first and runs through November 1.