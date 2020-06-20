Teacher and her mother among those killed in crash triggered by suspect running from police

UPDATE: (6/20/20 10:48 AM) Clark County fatal crash started with a police chase. Three were killed in the accident. Two children were critically injured. Megan Brunson was one of those dead identified. Brunson was a teacher from Thomasville High School. Her mother was also killed.

Here is the unedited news release from ALEA: Shortly before 10:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, ALEA Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 43 in Clarke county that claimed the lives of three and critically injured two. Christopher Ryan Pritchett, 36, of Thomasville, was fleeing Thomasville police southbound on U.S. 43 in a 2009 Cadillac CTS when he crossed the median and collided head-on with a northbound 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by Megan Dianne Brunson, 23, of Thomasville. Pritchett, Megan Brunson, and a passenger of the Nissan, Wanda D. Brunson, 52, of Thomasville were killed. Two juvenile passengers in the Nissan were critically injured and transported to University Hospital in Mobile. The crash occurred on U.S. 43 near mile-marker 83 in the Fulton community. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.

Officials with the school district wrote this online:

It is with great sadness that the Thomasville City Schools District announces the passing of teacher Megan Brunson. She, along with her mother, were both killed late last night in a traffic accident. Megan’s daughter and sister are in critical condition. “Words cannot express how devastating this news has been for me,” said Kyle Ferguson, principal of Thomasville High School, “and my heart breaks to know how we will all be impacted by Megan’s loss. She was a shining star that had so much incredible potential. Please keep her daughter and sister in your prayers.”

She was entering her second year with TCS, and she would have taught sixth-grade language arts in 2020-2021.

“We have lost a valuable member of our Thomasville family” said Garth Moss, Thomasville school superintendent. “She was a wonderful young lady who in a short time had made an impact on the lives of her students. We ask that you keep her family and the Thomasville family in your prayers.”

Thomasville’s Police chief told WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown there would be no comment on the pursuit at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A number of people were killed in a crash late Friday night in Clarke County. According to an official it happened on US Highway 43 south of Thomasville. According to social media posts, the crash kept parts of the roadway closed and traffic had to be rerouted around it for hours. First responders were reportedly on the scene as late as 5 am.

We’ve reached out to an official with ALEA’s Grove Hill Post and are waiting to hear back. We don’t know exactly how many people were killed or injured. We also don’t know the circumstances that led to the crash.

LATEST STORIES