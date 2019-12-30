Multiple drug arrests after Bay Minette police chase

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Unedited press release:

On December 28, 2019 at approximately 3:00 Am Bay Minette Police Officers attempted to contact a suspicious vehicle parked at the American Pride Gas Station on Hand Avenue. The business was closed at the time contact was made. When the officer approached the vehicle a grey 2019 Kia Sorento, the vehicle fled the scene. A vehicle pursuit began on West Almyra Street and ended near 1605 Collier Avenue in Bay Minette.

After the vehicle stopped officers made contact with the driver Whitney Shantell Fields, front seat passenger Casandra Shawntae Lieteau and backseat passenger Thaddeus Dontavis Mallory.

During the course of the traffic stop and investigation officers found approximately 80 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, plastic baggies, and two loaded firearms in the vehicle.

Whitney Shantell Fields was charged with Drug Trafficking, Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Attempting to Elude, and Driving Under the Influence. Fields is currently held in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Correction Center on a no bond.

Thaddeus Dontavis Mallory was charged with Drug Trafficking, Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Mallory is currently held in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Correction Center on a no bond.

Casandra Shawntae Lieteau was charged with Drug Trafficking, Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Lieteau is currently held in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Correction Center on a no bond.

These arrests are part of our continued effort to combat drug crimes and keep our communities safe and drug free. We ask anyone who has any information regarding crimes in the City of Bay Minette to email it to (tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us) or call 251-580-2559.

