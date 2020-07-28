Multiple agencies search for driver after short pursuit in Baldwin County

PERDIDO, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in a short vehicle pursuit Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff Hoss Mack tells WKRG News 5 deputies weren’t able to stop the vehicle.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputies are assisting in the efforts to locate the driver and vehicle in the Perdido area. Sheriff Heath Jackson confirms to us they have not made an arrest at this point.

Law enforcement officials do not believe the person is a danger to the public.

