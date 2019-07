UPDATE: The intersection is back open after an eight-vehicle crash on Highway 59. Three people were transported by ambulance, and one by air. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A multi-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 59 south of County Road 10 in Baldwin County.

The crash involved eight cars. One person was airlifted to the hospital as a precaution. Traffic is still moving, but it is slow. The turn lane; however, is closed.