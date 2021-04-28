MSDH leaders announce Johnson & Johnson vaccine will resume in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a news conference on Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine will resume in the state.

Health leaders said they’ve sent out guidance to providers who are distributing the J&J vaccine in Mississippi. They said the risk of the vaccine is low, but clinics will be able to provide a fact sheet to help patients understand the J&J vaccine.

The state stopped using the vaccine after federal officials recommended a pause in administration of the single-dose J&J COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot, out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.

On April 23, U.S. health officials lifted the 11-day pause of the J&J vaccine after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot.