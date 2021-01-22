MS lawmakers approach legislative session with Covid-19 precautions

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi legislators are changing some work habits, trying to avoid a repeat of last year’s coronavirus outbreak at the Capitol.

The goal is to put more space between people. In normal times, it’s common for legislators, lobbyists and others to crowd into committee rooms. Small spaces are off-limits this year. House and Senate leaders said Thursday that committees will conduct some business online starting next week.

At least two senators and one House member recently tested positive for the coronavirus. About four dozen of Mississippi’s 174 legislators had the virus last year. It was the worst outbreak of any state Capitol in the U.S.