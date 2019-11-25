Ms. Katherine Phillips Singer put Mobile in the spotlight in Ken Burns’ ‘The War’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman who gained fame for her recollection about Mobile during World War II has passed away. Katherine Phillips Singer died at her home on Saturday, November 23 at the age of 96.

Singer was the sister of Mobile native and WWII Veteran Sidney Phillips and a personality in her own right. She was featured prominently in the Ken Burns documentary ‘The War,’ which aired on PBS in 2007.

According to her PBS biography, Singer graduated from Auburn in 1944, came home, and found work at a daycare for shipyard workers children. She volunteered with the Red Cross as she followed the news about the war on newsreels. After the war, she became a stewardess with Waterman Airlines and flew all over the world, seeing the devastation of Western Europe firsthand. She married Harvey Singer of Illinois in 1947. They had two daughters and four grandchildren.

In interviews with News 5 about his involvement in ‘The War,’ Sid Phillips said her charming narration about Mobile during WWII stood out to producers of the documentary. Phillips said his sister later accompanied him to California as he consulted with producers of another WWII series produced by Stephen Spielberg and Tom Hanks called ‘The Pacific.’

Services for Singer are set for Friday, November 29 at Pine Crest Funeral Home. Visitation is at noon with a service at 2 o’clock at the Pine Crest Chapel.