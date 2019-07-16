MPD: Woman sexually assaulted after asking for directions

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police say a woman was sexually assaulted after she asked someone for directions.

According to Mobile Police, the crime happened early Sunday morning after the victim asked Alvin Hinton for directions to the Exxon at 420 Water Street.

Police say Hinton started walking with the woman and then “subjected her to sexual contact through the use of force.”

Police responded to the gas station, but the suspect had left the scene.

Hinton was arrested and booked into Metro Jail a few hours later. He is listed as homeless on the jail website.