MPD: Woman tried to steal $800 in clothes and toys from Belk

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Monday was Cyber Monday, but Mobile Police say a woman did her shoplifting Monday the old fashioned way. Police say Patrice Paige tried to take off with more than $800 dollars worth of clothing and toys from the Belk at the Shoppes at Bel Air. It happened Monday night at 5:00 right in the middle of holiday shopping season. 34-year-old Patrice Paige was arrested.
A check online shows she has a long arrest record dating back to 2003 including numerous theft and forgery charges.
