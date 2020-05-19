MPD: Victim beaten, robbed at gunpoint after traffic crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man was robbed after a traffic crash on Springhill Avenue. It happened just after noon on Monday.

Police say it happened near Winfiled drive. The victim said he was involved in a crash with another vehicle. The other driver got out of their vehicle, pulled a gun, hit the victim him several times, and robbed him. The robber then took off. Police are still looking for the thief.

