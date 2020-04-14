MPD: Update, man shot himself in Maysville community

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a shooting on Friday was self-inflicted, an accidental shooting.

Mobile Police say it happened Friday afternoon just before 1 o’clock on Brussells Street. MPD says the man tried to pull a gun and accidentally shot himself in the leg.

