MPD: Update, man shot himself in Maysville community

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a shooting on Friday was self-inflicted, an accidental shooting.
Mobile Police say it happened Friday afternoon just before 1 o’clock on Brussells Street. MPD says the man tried to pull a gun and accidentally shot himself in the leg.
