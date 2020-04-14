MPD: Update, man shot himself in Maysville community

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- 73 airports in Alabama are receiving grants from U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced the historic funding Tuesday as part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program. Set up as an effort to provide unprecedented and immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses.