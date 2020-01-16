Mobile police need help ID’ing BBVA Compass bank robbery suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department needs your help identifying the person seen in this group of photos who allegedly robbed the BBVA Compass bank at 3959 Government Blvd.

At 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, a white man entered the BBVA Compass bank at 3959 Government Blvd. and passed the teller a note demanding money. The man also implied he had a weapon and stated he would shoot the victim. The subject then fled scene.

If anybody can identify this suspect, please call 251-208-7211. You can remain anonymous.









