MPD searching for missing 6 and 7 year old girls

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG)

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE

Missing Juveniles from 659 Rickarby Street
MOBILE, Ala. – MPD needs the public’s help locating two missing females juveniles.  
Somolia Lucky, age 7and London Lucky, age 6.

Somolia and London were last seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at approximately 8:38 p.m., in the area of 659 Rickarby Street.  Somolia and London were also last seen wearing school uniforms, a red polo style shirts and dark blue pants. 
If anybody knows their whereabouts, please call (251)208-7211 immediately. 
