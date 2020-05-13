MPD searching for man wanted in violent attack

MOBILE, Ala.(WKRG) —

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE: MPD needs the public’s help locating 38-year-old Byron Day. Day is wanted for Domestic Violence 2nd (Assault 2nd) when on Sunday, May 10, 2020 he assaulted a female victim and caused serious injuries’ to her face. Day is also wanted on nine active felony warrants for his arrest.

If someone knows his whereabouts please call police at (251)208-7211, you can remain anonymous.

History: Domestic Violence 2nd Criminal Mischief, Making Terrorist Treats, Domestic Violence 3rd Criminal Mischief, Harassment, Harassment Communication, Assault 3rd, Theft of Property 3rd and Possession of a controlled Substance.

