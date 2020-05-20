MPD searches for robbery suspect who ran from the scene of a crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Mobile Police Department are searching for a man who allegedly ran from the scene of an accident that he caused and then robbed the other driver. Police say 32-year-old Kendall Spencer pulled a gun on the victim following the crash, hit him several times, and stole some of his property. Spencer was last seen driving a gray 2003 Toyota Camry with damage to the rear driver’s side fender.

The victim was not seriously hurt and the investigation continues. If you’ve seen Spencer or have any information, call MPD at 251-208-7211.

LATEST STORIES