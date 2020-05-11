MPD: Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after being hit

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police units responded to a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle at 1400 Brooke Ave.
Police say the incident could possibly be related to a domestic dispute.
The victim is female and has received minor injuries.
There is no further information at this time.
