MPD: Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after being hit

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police units responded to a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle at 1400 Brooke Ave.

Police say the incident could possibly be related to a domestic dispute.

The victim is female and has received minor injuries.

There is no further information at this time.

